Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RYCEY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

