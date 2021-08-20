Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Benchmark

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.22.

NYSE RBLX opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after acquiring an additional 270,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,597 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

