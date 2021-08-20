Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Robert Half International reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 86.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,521 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 152,966.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 136.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 81,947 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHI opened at $101.41 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

