RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $157,270.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $365,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period.

Shares of RMI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,080. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.