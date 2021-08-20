Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $76.83

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.83, but opened at $74.89. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $74.98, with a volume of 55,955 shares.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.72.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.