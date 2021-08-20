Reviewing Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruit has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Recruit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A Recruit 7.57% 17.50% 8.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Techtronic Industries and Recruit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Techtronic Industries $9.81 billion 3.95 $800.76 million N/A N/A Recruit $21.41 billion 4.34 $1.24 billion $0.78 71.37

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Techtronic Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Techtronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Techtronic Industries and Recruit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Techtronic Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Recruit beats Techtronic Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands. The company also provides cleaning solutions, including uprights, stick vacuums, and hard-floor cleaners under the HOOVER brand; vacuums, steam mops, floor machines, air purifiers, and other cleaning products under the ORECK brand; cleaning products across various floor care categories under the VAX brand; and uprights, sticks, and hand vacuums under the DIRT DEVIL brand. In addition, it trades in outdoor power equipment products, household electronic and electrical products, and floor care products; manufactures plastic parts, metallic parts, and electronic products; holds investment and intellectual properties; and offers inspection services. Further, the company is involved in the research and development activities; and design, manufacture, and supply of products under a contract manufacturing basis for other brands, distributors, and retailers. It serves DIY, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor. The Media and Solutions segment provides marketing and human resources solutions. The Staffing segment handles staffing dispatch both domestically and internationally. The company was founded on March 31, 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

