Reviewing StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) & Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) and Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celldex Therapeutics has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Celldex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13% Celldex Therapeutics -766.16% -26.76% -23.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for StageZero Life Sciences and Celldex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Celldex Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.30%. Given Celldex Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celldex Therapeutics is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Celldex Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 4.28 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Celldex Therapeutics $7.42 million 285.66 -$59.78 million ($1.80) -25.33

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Celldex Therapeutics.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics beats StageZero Life Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379. The company was founded by Anthony S. Marucci and Tibor Keler in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.