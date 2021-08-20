Reviewing Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) & Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Gold Fields alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gold Fields and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Fields 0 3 1 0 2.25 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gold Fields presently has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 38.57%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 236.98%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Gold Fields.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Fields and Fury Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Fields $3.89 billion 2.00 $723.00 million $1.00 8.78 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -4.45

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Fields, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Gold Fields has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Fields and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Summary

Gold Fields beats Fury Gold Mines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.