Reviewing Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) & Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sino Land and Alexander & Baldwin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alexander & Baldwin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.28%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than Sino Land.

Volatility & Risk

Sino Land has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sino Land and Alexander & Baldwin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $759.46 million 15.01 $216.58 million N/A N/A Alexander & Baldwin $305.30 million 4.70 $5.60 million $0.76 26.01

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander & Baldwin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Alexander & Baldwin pays out 84.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alexander & Baldwin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sino Land and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A Alexander & Baldwin 8.32% 2.43% 1.32%

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats Sino Land on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy assets and landholdings that are subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort. The Materials and Construction segment deals with asphalt paving contractor and natural materials and infrastructure construction services. The company was founded by Samuel Thomas Alexander and Henry Perrine Baldwin on 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

