Research Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.75.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$130.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$185.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$127.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$90.75 and a one year high of C$131.59.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$363,732. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$743,332.69. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,363.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

