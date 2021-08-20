Research Analysts Set Expectations for Indigo Books & Music Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Indigo Books & Music in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Cormark currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Indigo Books & Music’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of IDG stock opened at C$3.85 on Wednesday. Indigo Books & Music has a one year low of C$1.69 and a one year high of C$5.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.37. The firm has a market cap of C$105.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49,396.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$199.00 million for the quarter.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

