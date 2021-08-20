Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Update

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 941,900 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 305,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

KRMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Repro Med Systems has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $98,503.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 357,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 297,019 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

