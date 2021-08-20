Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.900-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.60.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

