Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

