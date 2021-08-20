Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report $2.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $13.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $12.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.19 on Tuesday, hitting $665.82. The company had a trading volume of 55,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $662.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,434 shares of company stock worth $91,826,240 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

