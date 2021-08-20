Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REG. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.42.

Shares of REG stock opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

