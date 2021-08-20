Redwood Investments LLC Sells 29,171 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,171 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 85,836 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $3,682,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 921,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,771,000 after acquiring an additional 72,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $103.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $111.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

