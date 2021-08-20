Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,352 shares of company stock worth $18,484,199 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $194.33 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $199.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

