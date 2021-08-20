Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 4.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $1,326,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEI. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEICO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

NYSE:HEI opened at $127.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.66. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $99.55 and a 1 year high of $148.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

