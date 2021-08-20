Redwood Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,505 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $213.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

