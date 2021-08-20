Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $45.93. 2,193,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,573. Redfin has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.32.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,616,621.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,949. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after acquiring an additional 536,058 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Redfin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Redfin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,730,000 after acquiring an additional 254,809 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

