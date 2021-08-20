Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RRGB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.31) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,126 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

