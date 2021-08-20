Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 614 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.08. 112,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,304,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

