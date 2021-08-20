Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Paychex by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.40. 47,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.66. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.