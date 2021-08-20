Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Recruit stock opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. Recruit has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $58.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Recruit will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

