Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 99.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 90.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 825.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UTG stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,434. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

