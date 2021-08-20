Realty Income (NYSE:O) Earns “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.17.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.