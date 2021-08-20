Raymond James Lowers STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) to Market Perform

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

STOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. On average, research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after purchasing an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

