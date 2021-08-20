Raymond James Initiates Coverage on MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MKTW. Oppenheimer began coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of MarketWise by 50.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.