Raymond James Boosts Payfare (TSE:PAY) Price Target to C$13.50

Payfare (TSE:PAY) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Payfare has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$13.79. The company has a market cap of C$517.34 million and a PE ratio of -13.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Get Payfare alerts:

About Payfare

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.