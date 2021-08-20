Raymond James Begins Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

PYCR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

