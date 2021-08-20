Raymond James Analysts Give Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) a C$0.40 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$0.40 price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

