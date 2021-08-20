Raul J. Fernandez Purchases 575 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $20,033.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Raul J. Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05.

On Friday, August 6th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75.

On Friday, June 11th, Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41.

NYSE DXC opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after buying an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 147.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 714.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,638,000 after buying an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 42.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after buying an additional 2,014,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 213.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after buying an additional 1,592,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

