Rathbone Brothers plc Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $105.61 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $106.18. The firm has a market cap of $248.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

