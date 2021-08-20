Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 350 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of BLFS opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 4.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $554,368.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $513,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,147. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

