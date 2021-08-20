Rathbone Brothers plc Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

IXC stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

