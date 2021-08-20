Rathbone Brothers plc Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $247.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $251.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

