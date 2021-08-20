Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) PT Raised to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of RNGR opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.11. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

