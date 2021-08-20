Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Short Interest Update

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,347,800 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 6,397,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,248.4 days.
RKUNF stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50. Rakuten Group has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $14.88.
About Rakuten Group
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.