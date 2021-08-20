Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Short Interest Update

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,347,800 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 6,397,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,248.4 days.

RKUNF stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50. Rakuten Group has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

