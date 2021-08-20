Radix (EXRD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.14 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. Radix has a total market cap of $104.06 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radix has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00058153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.19 or 0.00851446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048823 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

