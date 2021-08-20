QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS QNTQF opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $5.01.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

