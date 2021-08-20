Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.37 million, a PE ratio of -20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $23.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

