Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Valvoline Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Valvoline in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Valvoline stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

