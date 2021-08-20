Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Reduced by Analyst

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OVID. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $236.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.80. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

In other news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

