Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Navigator Holdings Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Navigator in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:NVGS opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $481.81 million, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

