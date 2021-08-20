Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Issued By KeyCorp

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for PGT Innovations in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,591,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,176,000 after acquiring an additional 398,653 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,749,000 after buying an additional 217,316 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,054,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,504,000 after buying an additional 198,371 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 197,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 23.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,014,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,567,000 after purchasing an additional 194,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.