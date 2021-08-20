Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Issued By Colliers Securities

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALTG. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.83 million, a P/E ratio of -16.72, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

In related news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 5,761 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $79,789.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,989 shares in the company, valued at $595,397.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas purchased 5,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 99.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

