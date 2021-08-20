Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CSFB set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.36.

TSE:AQN opened at C$19.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$12.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$17.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.23.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

