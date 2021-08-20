Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ GP opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $264.82 million and a PE ratio of -27.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.08 and a quick ratio of 5.85. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

