PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shot up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.64. 3,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 968,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 58.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23.
In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,017,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,348 shares of company stock worth $5,168,129. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $13,663,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
