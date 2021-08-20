PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shot up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.64. 3,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 968,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 58.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,017,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,348 shares of company stock worth $5,168,129. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $13,663,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

